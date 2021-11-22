With the holidays fast approaching, Santa will once again be assisted by the volunteers of Lake George, Florissant and Four Mile fire protection districts in bringing Christmas cheer to children who otherwise may not have a Christmas if not for the efforts of these departments.
The departments would not be able to meet this need without the generosity of the community. They are asking for new, unwrapped toys to be dropped off at any of the fire stations or in specially marked boxes at various merchants. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the stations or mailed to: Lake George Fire Protection District, PO Box 281, Lake George, CO 80827. Make checks payable to Tri-Fire Toy Drive.
Toys will be collected through Dec. 8, at which time they will be gathered, sorted, wrapped and labeled by the firefighters and their families. Delivery to recipients will be determined by each fire department according to their schedule.
Last year, through the department’s efforts, homebound senior residents were also given throw blankets and a gift basket of a variety of items to add a bit of cheer to their holiday season.
Monetary donations are requested so that items may be purchased to keep the gifts uniform.
The fire stations may be found at:
Florissant — 2606 US 24, or by calling 719-748-3909
Four-Mile — 8437 County Road 11, or by calling 719-689-3417
Lake George — 8951 County Road 90, or 719-748-3022.