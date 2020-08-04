This year the Lake George Fire Protection District is unable to hold its traditional Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser due to COVID-19 restrictions. But that won't stop the small rural volunteer fire department serving 250 square miles fire department from seeking support another way.
LGFPD will host a No Spaghetti/Spaghetti Dinner benefit from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 at Station 1, 8951 Park County Road 90, Lake George (corner of U.S. 24 and Park County Road 90).
Unlike other fire districts that have a sufficient residential base, 80% of the area covered by LGFPD is state and national forest land. Because the department is not compensated for its services, it relies on the annual fundraiser to fund the purchase of needed equipment for more than 20 volunteer firefighters.
“All monies raised from the fundraiser are used to purchase needed firefighting and medical gear for each of our volunteers,” said Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter.
Instead of a spaghetti meal, this year there will be carry-out hamburgers or hot dogs, chips and a drink. Being a community event, the price of a meal is donation only. “We do not want to turn anyone away that cannot afford it, especially during these trying times,” added Bernstetter.
Depending on the weather and call volume, the Flight for Life and UCHealth LifeLine helicopters will be on site for viewing. LGFPD fire trucks will also be on display outside the station including the department's two newest trucks: a structure engine and a wildland brush truck.
LGFPD is also holding an online auction to coordinate with the No Spaghetti/Spaghetti Dinner event. They are hoping that the auction will help with the purchase of safety equipment for the volunteer firefighters. The auction website is www.32auctions.com/LGF. Bids will be taken from Aug. 3 - 17. Auction items include: helicopter rides, guided fishing trips, cabin stays, quilts, fly rod kit, Air Force Academy Football tickets, AFA hats, Flight for Life hats, solar lights, hand knitted baby blankets, scarves, a vehicle jump starter pack, and baked goods.
If you cannot attend but would like to donated to LGFPD, donations may be mailed to Lake George Fire Protection District, PO Box 281, Lake George, CO 80827.
Further information can be found on their website, lakegeorgefire.com and on the Lake George Fire Protection District Facebook page.