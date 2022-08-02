Lake George Fire Protection District announces its annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, to be held Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4:30 p.m. until the spaghetti runs out.
Each year LGFPD uses the monies raised from the Spaghetti Dinner for specific needs. This year they are raising money for medical and communication equipment. A 50% matching grant fund for four automatic external defibrillators, a LUCAS automatic CPR device, six mobile radios and four handheld radios has been secured. The amount needed is $36,000. These items are essential for providing the best medical outcomes in a very rural area.
The AEDs will be added to three of the ‘first on-scene’ medical response vehicles that currently do not have one. The fourth will be installed in the district’s main station. An AED is the first, crucial piece of equipment when a person is having a cardiac event. The automated CPR Device will be on the main medical response vehicle that goes on every medical call.
Communication with dispatch and other responding units is essential on every call. The addition of 800 mhz radios to vehicles and personnel will ensure that we can communicate with dispatch, each other and other agencies.
LGFPD has been a special district for 45 years and today employs a paid chief and administrative assistant, who is also a volunteer firefighter. On average, 20 fire and EMS response volunteers fill the roster, serving the district’s four stations: Lake George; Eleven Mile Reservoir; Tarryall; and Wagon Tongue. LGFPD has 13 engines, squads, rescue and utility vehicles, an additional squad and a command vehicle spread throughout the district stations. Due to the size of the district, each of these locations need to be equipped to handle any type of call.
The district encompasses 250 square miles, 87% of which is federal or state lands for which the districgt does not receive any funding. The district relies on tax revenues from the remaining 13%, along with donations and grants, to operate.
Although most of the Lake George Fire Protection District is federal land, LGFPD units respond to all calls in the district regardless of location. The U.S. Forest Service does not provide medical or rescue services for those on their landst. LGFPD generally has no cost recovery for those services and is a non-transport agency. LGFPD relies on Ute Pass Regional Health Services’ ambulance and Flight for Life Aeromedical for transport and ALS patient care. Many times, ambulances are 45 minutes out. Lake George Fire also responds to calls for mutual aid to Florissant, Guffey, Hartsel, Jefferson/Como and as a member of the Wildland Task Force for all fires in Teller County.
The community is mostly made up of ranches, fishing/hunting cabins and secondary vacation homes. Although population is reported to average 2,500 residents, the number of short-term visitors and vacationers boosts that considerably. There are a limited number of businesses in Lake George including a gas station, general store, two RV parks, two small cabin-rental parks, a hemp shop, a fly-fishing shop and a restaurant. It has a library, a charter school, and three churches. Lake George also has three propane bulk and tank storage facilities.
Those who attend the Annual Spaghetti Dinner will receive spaghetti covered with homemade sauce, salad, bread and beverage. “Cowgirl Tricia” (Tricia Parish) will provide live entertainment for the evening and there will be aeromedical helicopters, ambulances and LGFPD vehicles on display.
The Spaghetti Dinner is a community event and there is no set cost; donations will be accepted at the door. The dinner will be held at LGFPD main station at 8951 CR 90 (corner of County Road 90 and US 24.
The district is holding an online auction Aug. 8-22. To join the auction or make a monetary donation, go to 32auctions.com/LGFire.
The firefighters are still looking for items that can be donated for the online auction. These can be crafts, handmade items, items from a business or gift certificates for goods/services. For information on how to donate items to the auction, call the station at 719-748-3022 or email Chief Susan Bernstetter at susan@lakegeorgefire.com. The donated items or confirmation of items are needed prior to the start date of Aug 8.
If you are unable to attend, but would still like to donate, donations can be dropped off at the station or mailed to Lake George Fire, PO Box 281, Lake George, CO 80827. They can take credit card donations by phone at 719-748-3022.