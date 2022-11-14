Lake George Fire Protection District will receive equipment valued at more than $181,000 from Colorado’s local firefighter safety and disease prevention fund.
On March 1, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law HB22-1194, giving fire districts in the state the opportunity to apply for a share of the $5 million allocated for equipment and training. LGFPD Chief Susan Bernstetter took advantage of the opportunity, and the district has been awarded $181,153.80 worth of needed equipment, she said.
The fire protection district will receive 20 sets of Structure Fire Bunker Gear (coats, pants, hoods and helmets), 20 SCBAs (Self-contained Breathing Apparatus with regulators, masks and two oxygen cylinders for each), 10 wildland helmets and 20 pairs of wildland gloves.
These will be purchased by the state and will be sent to LGFPD, Bernstetter said. Some of the items need additional equipment to go along with them and LGFPD will incur costs of approximately $10,000 that was not included in the budget.
“This was a great opportunity for us and I was overwhelmed when I heard how much we were awarded,” said the chief.
Many Colorado fire departments do not have the budget to purchase and maintain National Fire Protection Association-compliant personal protective equipment, while some departments’ PPE is up to 20 years old. This puts firefighters at a greater risk of injury, Bernstetter explained. With the passing of this legisalation, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention in Control is helping qualified local and volunteer fire departments cover the costs of equipment.
Additionally, LGFPD’s recent Spaghetti Dinner and Auction Fundraiser enabled them to purchase mobile and handheld 800 mHz radios to facilitate better communication between firefighters, medical responders, and others on the scene. They also were able to purchase four Automated External Defibrillators and a LUCAS CPR device.
Chief Bernstetter applied for and was awarded two additional grants this year. One was a $6,323 Colorado State Firefighter Safety and Disease Prevention Grant, a 100% funded grant for seven single gas carbon monoxide detectors, four-gas detectors and a hydrogen cyanide detector — all used in structural fires and detecting gas leaks. The other was a Colorado State Volunteer Firefighter Assistance Grant for wildland fire pants, shirts, shrouds, helmets and headlamps. It was a 50% matching funds grant totaling $9,111.80, of which LGFPD paid $4,555.90, she said.
“This award is a great windfall for our department and covers 100% of the cost of the equipment, which leaves us about $10,000 short for the upgrades. That’s where the shortfall comes in,” Bernstetter said. “We are hoping to raise enough funds through donations to meet the award stipulations.”
LGFPD has a roster of 30 volunteers, all active responders. Chief Bernstetter and administrative assistant Kelly St. Clair are the only paid personnel. St. Clair is also a volunteer firefighter.
Anyone wishing to donate to cover the shortfall may mail donations to PO Box 281, Lake George, CO 80827.