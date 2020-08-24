Lake George Fire Protection District’s No Spaghetti/Spaghetti Dinner, through the support and generosity of the community, netted the volunteer fire department over $20,000 through results of an auction and donations.
“We are very overwhelmed and grateful at the outpouring of support from the Lake George Community this year,” said Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter of the Aug. 15 fundraiser.
This year's pandemic restrictions posed challenges for the District and many other nonprofit organizations trying to plan much needed fundraisers. So, instead of the usual Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, the department opted to serve hamburgers and hot dogs in a take-away fashion to be in compliance with social distancing protocols. Approximately 225 joined them for the take-away bill of fare.
Allen Kerby, who has been a resident of Lake George for nine years and a member of LGFPD for seven years, and also the Senior Regional Director of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, kicke off an online auctions to augment the fundraiser. He posed the idea to Chief Susan Bernstetter and then put the project together, with the auction beginning Aug. 3 and running for two weeks. Kerby found an appropriate website and Bernstetter and others began reaching out to various businesses and individuals for items to be included in the auction.
The most poignant item auctioned off was a John Deere tractor given to the department in honor of Bob Gilley, a life-long and much beloved resident of Lake George. Gilley passed away this summer and his family donated the tractor, which sold for $3,200. 50 other items were up for bidding including helicopter rides, guided fishing trips and cabin stays.
“I wanted to give it (auction) a try and am very happy with our first-year success and we plan on doing it again next year,” Kerby said.
LGFPD is a small rural, mountain volunteer fire department serving 250 square miles in the Lake George area. Unlike other districts who have a sufficient residential population, 80% of LGFPD is state and national forest land. The department relies on the annual fundraiser to be able to purchase personal items for its 20-plus volunteer firefighters in an effort to keep them safe while serving our community and surrounding forests.