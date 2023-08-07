Mark your calendars for Lake George Days 2023 on Aug. 18-20.

It all starts on Friday with the 24th Annual Lake George Gem and Mineral Show that will be open all three days. On Saturday and Sunday is the Arkansas Valley Flywheelers Antique and Classic Tractor Pull, and Saturday will be the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to benefit Lake George Fire Protection District.

The Lake George Gem and Mineral Show will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. all three days in the field on the south side of US 24 in between the Post Office and Granite Canyon General Store. Organizers are anticipating 25 to 30 dealers who will be selling mineral specimens, fossils, jewelry items and lapidary material.

The Lake George Gem and Mineral Club will display mineral specimens for the kids and information about the organization . If you have any specimens, you would like identified; members will be more than happy to help you.

Dealer fees from the show are used by the Lake George Gem and Mineral Club to provide scholarships to graduating Park and Teller County students who will be studying Earth science in college. Applications for the scholarships are accepted until April 1 each year.

“In spring of 2023 we only had one applicant and a student from Woodland Park was granted a $1000 Scholarship,” John Rakowski, Vice President of Lake George Gem and Mineral Club, said.

Lake George’s Community Park will host the Arkansas Valley Flywheelers Antique and Classic Tractor Pull, which starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Tractors from 1938 and older to 1990 are welcome and spectators can view the pulls and cheer on their favorite. There is free dry camping available at the park.

On Saturday, head over to Station One of Lake George Fire Protection District located at 8951 Park County Road 90. The volunteers of LGFPD will be dishing up their spaghetti dinner complete with meatballs, salad, beverages, rolls, and desert. It is all by donations; just come, have a great dinner, and donate what you can. They start serving at 4:30 p.m. There will be live music provided by David Manship.

LGFPD is also holding an online auction from Aug. 7-21. There are many items to bid on. Go to http://www.32auctions.com/LGF2023 and follow the instructions and start bidding.