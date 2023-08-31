Work has begun to remove the Eleven Mile Canyon dam/spillway.

The dam, not to be confused with the Eleven Mile Dam nine miles upstream, is a barrier to aquatic species passage and has created extensive sedimentation impacting river function and fish habitat.

“Removal of the structure will not change the amount of water flowing out of the canyon, flows are managed at the Eleven Mile Reservoir Dam," Jane Mannon, outreach & development for the Coalition for the Upper South Platte, said. "The water that flows over the dam now will flow through the restored river channel at the same rate. The amount of water entering the river does not change. Lake George will not change."

When the project is completed, the ecosystem and the river flow will be better and will provide a welcoming and safe recreational area.

Cattails, which are not a native species have invaded the area and will be removed to allow the planting of more willows, which are more conducive to the ecosystem.

Crews have been methodically removing the buildup of sediment and have constructed a temporary channel for the waters to flow past the dam/spillway. This will allow the removal the structure without disrupting the fish, who will simply follow the new flow. Releases of water from the Eleven Mile Dam will be managed to ensure adequate flows for the water users but minimize river flows for demolition and construction to proceed.

It's a complex process, but every effort is being made to protect the current animal species and habitat. They even waited until the resident eagles had fledged before beginning the noisier aspects of the project.

The actual removal of the dam/spillway will be done carefully with jack hammers. No blasting will be done.

Once the dam structure and sediment in the river channel are removed, the contractor will use native boulders to create features such as riffle/pool complexes, rock clusters, habitat boulders and tree structures designed to ensure functionality and sustainability. While building these features, attention will be paid to creating additional habitat features inside the channel, extending into the adjacent floodplain. This activity will ensure that fish passage can occur at different flows and enhance the immediate holding habitat for trout.

Most heavy construction activity will be completed by the end of 2023; revegetation and erosion control work will be dependent on spring weather and monitored for sustainability. Water quality will be monitored to ensure compliance with all standards.

In the spring of 2024 improvements to the parking area, relocation of the outhouse facility to be closer to the parking area, a hard-surfaced accessible trail to the site and natural benches for fishing or just enjoying the area. There will also be handicap-accessible trails and fishing areas. Revegetation on areas impacted by construction will be accomplished with native species.

CUSP has assumed the role of project manager .

The dam/spillway was initially constructed in the 1950s by Colorado Springs Utilities as part of their water supply system. System upgrades in the 1990s made this diversion location obsolete, and it was abandoned. The landowner, USDA Forest Service, and Springs Utilities have been discussing what to do about the dam structure ever since.