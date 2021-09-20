Lake George Charter School began the school year with a new administrator. Lee Ann Wade, who has taken the helm, spent the summer months working her three principles of leadership: Restore, Reconnect and Revision.
“I believe, as educators, we need to see the big picture and offer several life experiences to our students so they can reach their potential and goals in life,” said Wade.
Wade attributes her values, moral judgement and desire to educate to her father, Oakley Wade, who was a lawyer and state representative in the mid 1950s to 1960. Raised in Las Animas, Wade attended school in Las Animas up to sixth grade and then attended McClave Junior-Senior High, McClave, Colo., graduating in 1974.
She attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, and then Southern Colorado State College (Now Colorado State University-Pueblo), where she met and married her husband, a soldier at Fort Carson. Shortly after their wedding, they set off to Germany for three years. The couple spent the next 20-plus years moving all over the Colorado, raising and homeschooling their 10 children. In 2004, they divorced.
Wade earned her bachelor’s in history education in 2006, master’s in education in 2007, and doctoratal degree in education in 2016. She also joined the Air Force Auxiliary, training teens in the Civil Air Patrol.
She moved to Roswell, N.M., and worked at the New Mexico Military Institute from 2012 to 2015. There she developed character and leadership development courses for over 1,000 high school and junior college cadets. Her efforts resulted in the Institute becoming the first military school in America recognized in Washington, D.C. as a National School of Character from Charter.org.
She returned to Colorado in 2015 and spent a year finishing her dissertation, which researched best practices in character development of students in American schools. She helped launch the Colorado Military Academy, next to Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. She also worked with Falcon School District 49 with Military Child Education Coalition, which helped military families transition from different schools and taking care of children’s needs due to deployments or death of a parent.
Wade brought her experiences and education to Lake George Charter School in January 2017. However, she resigned only a month later after being diagnosed with cancer, on the advice of her doctor.
The opportunity to return to the school came in May, after the departure of the previous administrator.
“I was ecstatic because I have always been impressed with the Lake George Community. I feel the community represents what’s good in America. People are kind, helpful and willing to ‘roll up their sleeves,” Wade said.
She immediately set into place her three principles and aimed to begin to restore good faith and good relationship with faculty, parents, students and the community at large. Wade met one-on-one with all the staff to get to know them and listen to their concerns and needs. She wanted to know what methods and/or programs worked, and which didn’t. “It was a way to reconnect with each other and revision the type of school we want to be and ways on how we can offer quality educational experiences to our students,” Wade said.
Wade said she wants to help students explore possible occupational opportunities, come to know what their talents and abilities are, and encourage them to incorporate good character.
She is open to suggestions, comments and even complaints but wants suggestions to solve problems to move the school forward. “We have wonderful and exciting times before us, and it will be a thrilling ride,” Wade said.
Wade’s interests in aviation and aerospace education coupled with many community residents knowledge in other subject areas will provide so many learning experiences. “We will see our school flourish with stories, lessons, experiments, flying, and building many fun projects in many different fields.”
One program she is instituting is the Medal of Honor Program, in which “students will see videos about different people who experienced great duress, yet overcame their fears, and did extraordinary things. “This message is so important to us all. Too often we have hidden fears which keeps us from growing into our full potential,” she explained.
The program is designed to give students examples of courage, integrity, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism.
“It is only a temporary obstacle about where one thinks they are and where they think they should be. Character should be one of our main focuses in education. Grades should not only reflect academic knowledge, but grit, perseverance, determination and willingness to be good to others should also be considered. These character virtues are as important as grades to see the overall growth of a child,” she said.
The school is celebrating 25 years as a charter school this year.