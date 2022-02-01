Lake George Charter School’s Jan. 27 Science Fair highlighted what students in grades 4 through 8 had worked on for several weeks.
Each grade level was judged and the Top 3 students in each grade were awarded first through third place ribbons.
Sixth grader Eva Achord was awarded Best Overall for her display explaining and measuring the strides of various horses, earning her a $100 gift card.
Second place went to fifth grader Vincent Reyes, who demonstrated the burn rates of three different fabrics. He was given a $60 gift card. Eighth grader Alex Norman came in third for his research to determine what is in water, for which he was awarded a $20 gift card.
Judges Richard Kawamoto, Rick Favinger, Fred Zuercher, John Rakowski and Marianne Mogon were tasked with grading each display in their assigned grade levels and speaking with the students.
“I knew I would be unable to judge as I am very impressed with all these students, their teachers, and their families for their efforts,” said Lee Ann Wade, school administrator.
Each display was judged on content and ability to demonstrate what each student was trying to prove, both with the display and through oral presentions to the judges. The students had to explain their methodology, materials used, how they developed their research, and their final conclusions.
The public was invited to attend and also had the opportunity to see the first grade’s Lego Robotics items and the second grade’s Catapult Engineering project, as well as the Future City display, exhibit that garnered third place in state competition.
“I am so proud and so pleased with what the teachers are producing and cultivating in these students and the students’ desire to learn,” said Wade.