Students at Lake George Charter School are now able to continue all the way through high school. The school was formerly pre-school to eighth grade.

The expansion project is continuing, but to meet the needs of the students now, two modular buildings are scheduled to open Oct. 1. These modulars have a capacity of four classrooms each to accommodate the 54 students enrolled in middle and high school grades.

Two women have been selected as interim administrators to begin the year; Vickie Cooper, who is over the middle and high school and Samantha Bissue, who will direct the elementary school.

Civil Air Patrol, chess club, disc golf, soccer and quality academics are among the opportunities available. Currently students who want to participate in sports can do so in cooperation with the Woodland Park Schools and will still get credit at LGCS. They are hoping in the future to be able to have their own sports teams.

Middle and high school students are being afforded a wonderful learning opportunity to attend a Mental Health Summit in Cripple Creek, Sept. 14. Transportation is being provided by Cripple Creek schools and the Summit organization.

It appears the student body and their families are also excited to meet the new year as the school had 90% participation at the school’s open house on Aug. 17.

Cooper has been spending time going over finances, etc. and Bissue has been spending a lot of time doing classroom walkthroughs and meeting and greeting parents and students.

“I am spending my days trying to be visible and approachable,” Bissue said. “I’m making a real effort to learn everyone’s name."

Both women echoed the challenges in attracting teachers and other staff to a rural school.

“We are doing okay, but it is even harder now since most who were looking for positions, more than likely have gotten on somewhere else by now,” said Cooper.

They are needing the following; fifth grade teacher, secondary teachers (ELA), and a special education teacher.

More information can be found on their website, https://www.lakegeorgecharterschool.com/