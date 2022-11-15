At its annual Halloween Carnival, Lake George Charter School’s halls, cafeteria and playground were bustling with activities and a variety of costumes. Students, teachers and parents got into the festivities and games for all ages.
The yearly event is hosted by the Lion’s Club and the LGCS Parents and Teachers Association. The money raised helps covers costs for field trips and other items to benefit the school.
There was a new component to the carnival this year, as it was the kickoff for the capital campaign for the school’s expansion project.
Eighth-graders under the direction and guidance of Rick Favinger, the owner-representative of the project, became actively engaged in the project.
Favinger said he felt it was good to engage the students and was glad they were brought into it. “They asked really good questions, generated ideas — even things we hadn’t thought of, but had merit,” he said.
“For example, they included additional parking needs due to the fact that some of the high-schoolers would have their own vehicles, which is something we hadn’t considered,” he said.
“We let them run with it, and I am really proud of the effort and thought they put into it.”
Paige Haugen and Naomi Hopkins gave a detailed explanation of the 3D model the students put together based on what all they had learned and their thought process with various components of the design.
“I thought it was important that the adults asked our opinions and made us a part of this project,” said Haugen.
“I am glad we are part of the committee and the process. After all, we will be the ones attending and it is our school, too,” Hopkins added.
The expansion project has moved into the planning phase, during which donations from the community will further funding. The final cost yet to be determined. The school is searching for a grant writer to assist in the grant process.
“It’s a big undertaking, but something that is definitely needed for LGCS to continue providing good quality education from K-12,” said Lee Ann Wade, LGCS administrator.
She noted the school’s demographics have changed. LGCS is enrolling students from Woodland Park and areas surrounding Lake George. Adding a high school will help tremendously with student retainment, Wade said.
Without it, families who send their children to the school end up pulling the younger members of their families out of school when their older children finish the eighth grade.
The school held its first stakeholder’s meeting Nov. 3 to go over the various steps to achieving the project goals and to form committees to cover the many aspects and funding opportunities including grants and other community involvement.
“As a community we are really excited about the opportunity in front of us,” Wade said. “I personally am really excited how we are moving ahead and how everything will fall into place with our project.”