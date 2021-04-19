LAKE GEORGE • With the help of two large grant awards, Lake George Charter School has been able to complete facility upgrades and renovate its preschool playground.
“Even pre-COVID the need for additional early childhood education options within our Teller/Park County community has been evident. With that in mind, last year I began the task of planning, writing grants and putting the wheels into motion to expand our existing program and make some significant capital improvements,” said Bobette Faux, director and lead teacher of the preschool.
Faux was successful in her efforts, obtaining $60,000 in grants from public and private sources that enabled LGCS to expand the Preschool Program and renovate the playground. The Temple Buell Foundation awarded the school a $30,000 capital improvement grant.
Additionally, Faux said the Colorado Department of Human Services “has officially granted us an expansion on our preschool license We are now able to provide early childhood learning experiences within an elementary school setting to even more families in both Teller County and Park County.”
The school, at 38874 US-24, less than a mile East of Lake George, invites the public to an outdoor ribbon cutting ceremony and grand re-opening of the playground at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, weather permitting. In light of COVID precautions, the school is planning to rotate groups through the event to avoid congestion. The school building itself will not be open to the public at that time.
“The children had an amazing learning experience watching the construction happen that transformed our large space into a preschooler’s dream. The children now get to experience a music area, play equipment that allows them to crawl, climb, balance and slide all in an obstacle course like fashion,” said Faux.
“Because we are part of the Park County School District, our playground is open to the community to enjoy during non-school hours,” she continued.
Current enrollment includes families from Woodland Park, Divide, Florissant, Cripple Creek and Lake George.