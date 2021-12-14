Lake George Charter School recently presented 80 awards to students at a special ceremony at the school attended by students, teachers and parents.
“I am overwhelmed and so proud of these students,” said Dr. Lee Ann Wade, administrator, at the Nov. 30 ceremony. “In anticipation of this day, I ordered the medals early and was pleasantly surprised when I found I had not ordered enough.” She said the remainder would come very soon.
The awards given out were medals on a ribbon for the students to proudly wear around their necks in a show of pride for their accomplishments. Awards were given in each grade — kindergarten through eighth — for Perfect Attendance, straight A’s, and A and B students. Additionally, teachers were instructed to choose a student from each grade who showed a good spirit, happy attitude and respect in their classes to receive the Citizenship Award. Two were given out in the fourth and fifth grade.
The Citizenship Awards were given in honor of Cheryl Kutz, a former teacher at Lake George Charter School who died two months ago. “To the end, Cheryl was always pleasant, upbeat and smiling. She epitomized the spirit and drive we try and instill in our students here at our school,” Wade said.
Nine students received medals for earning straight A’s, 32 for A’s and B’s, and 25 for attaining Perfect Attendance. Second graders received the most awards of all the grades with 16 overall.
In an emotional presentation, Jennifer Geffre, president of the board and coach of the school’s cross country team, presented five students with athletic awards. She boasted of their talent, dedication and greatly improved times, which carried the team to besting other teams they competed against.
Special Citizenship awards were presented to Victor Anderson in second grade and Brooke Kliewer in fifth grade. These students were chosen personally by Wade, who explained she had watched the students and noticed these two were always smiling and polite and respectful to others, both peers and teachers. She said, “these students displayed good camaraderie and respect of others, themselves and our school.”
Parents were asked to step forward to put the medals around the neck of their child, along with the teachers. High fives and hugs were many and the smiles were infectious. Not to mention all the applause from the other students.
“I am very pleased and proud of these students who have worked hard and have truly earned these medals,” Wade said.
“These medals are something you can be proud of as symbols of your hard work and something all our students can strive for and earn.”