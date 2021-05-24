LAKE GEORGE • Earlier this year, Lake George Charter School sent four teams, virtually, to Future City, a Colorado Regional Competition.
The competition began in September with 20 organizations and schools signing up to participate. By February, nine teams across the state had completed all the components and were eligible to compete — including one of the teams from LGCS.
Future City is a flexible, cross-curricular educational program giving 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students an opportunity to do things required of engineers: identify problems, brainstorm ideas, design solutions, test, retest, build and share their results. Future City is an engaging way to build students’ 21st century skills.
The 2020-2021 theme was “Living on the Moon.” Teams had to design a futuristic lunar city and provide examples of how the city uses two moon resources to keep its residents safe and healthy. Participants completed five components; 1,500-word essay; scale model built from recycled materials; project plan; presentation video; and a virtual Q-and-A with judges.
Students studied scale, researched the moon and its resources, discovered the engineering design process, constructed models, wrote essays and created slideshows, all while learning the importance of teamwork and collaboration.
Elizabeth Meyers, the LGCS teacher who oversaw the program, was excited to present the program to the middle school students and form three teams. A group of former LGCS students who are now homeschooled also wanted to participate. Permission was granted, and they were the team that placed in the Top 4 teams in the state.
“Grand Berlin” was the name of their city, and also their team name. They also won two special awards in the realm of transportation and materials.
“They were such a good representation of our community and there was great effort put forth by all students,” Meyers said.
The winning team from LGCS was awarded a prize of $250, which was used to purchase memberships to the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs.
“Overall LGCS’s middle school students, teachers and mentor displayed great efforts in innovation and imagination looking forward to the future and we are ready to compete again next year,” said LGCS Administrator Zoe Ann Holmes.