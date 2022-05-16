LAKE GEORGE • Parents and community members learned last week of plans for a $3.5 million expansion of Lake George Charter School to include high school students.
School Board President Jennifer Geffre said at a special meeting May 9 the school-aged population has doubled in the last decade, and newcomers to the area don’t seem to be bothered by a long commute to school — even if that means traveling to Colorado Springs. These changes have caused the school leadership to rethink the school’s capabilities and prepare for its future.
The proposal includes moving Lake George Charter School, which currently offers classes from preschool to fifth grade and an academy program for sixth, seventh and eighth grades, into a complete educational institution, from preschool through high school. The plan is to have an online high school with a teacher to help keep students on task and to offer help as needed.
Rick Favinger gave a slide presentation showing the conceptional design of the proposed expansion plans, which include a redesign of current space and an addition. He also went over the potential costs, which he estimated to be approximately $3.5 million. This cost would be covered through grants and other means and would not raise taxes, he said.
Regarding student retention, one of the problems noted was when families who have more than one student in school and the oldest must go to Fairplay, Woodland Park or Cripple Creek to finish their education, often the younger siblings are also removed to accommodate transportation needs. Since LGCS is a public school, and part of the Park County School District RE-2, it depends on state aid to operate and that financial aid is dependent on student numbers.
School Administrator Lee Wade presented plans to not only offer the required academics, but to encourage students to experience and explore all possibilities of learning. Wade said she wants to engage the community by encouraging community residents to come and talk about their careers and perhaps instill an interest or desire in students.
Business Manager Gloria Watson covered what it would cost to sustain the project after it was complete. She said it could be done if the number of students increased by 12 or 13, but said adding 23-24 students would be ideal. With the expansion, the school would have room to grow from its current enrollment of 122 to 200 students — a number that Wade said she’d like to be the cap in order to keep classes to 20 students per class.
The school is awaiting approval from the state to extend the charter from K-8 to K-12, which should come over the summer.
The board had plans to hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to vote on the proposal.
Once this is achieved, the board can present the plans to the school district.
“Positive momentum keeps us moving forward amid fear and uncertainty that might come along,” Wade said.
According to the school website, Lake George Elementary School was built in the 1950s. The school building, at 38874 US 24, has been added on to four times since the 1970s, most recently in 1996.