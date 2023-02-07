LAKE GEORGE • Craig Karlin will share the history of Lake George and his business, Granite Canyon General Store, at an upcoming Pikes Peak Historical Society Chautauqua.

The free event is slated for 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Lake George Charter School, 38874 U.S. Highway 24.

In March 2020, Craig and Lisa Karlin purchased Starky’s General Store, promptly renaming it Granite Canyon General Store to pay tribute to the historical name of Eleven Mile Canyon. They changed the dynamics of the store to reflect the area in pictures, working with local artists to display their art to the benefit of both locals and tourists alike.

The 85-year-old building, located on the corner of Highway 24 and County Road 96 at the turnoff to Eleven Mile Canyon, has a unique history that spans nearly a century.

The store's location figures prominently in the history of Lake George. On Dec. 3, 1922, the Frost Mansion, built around 1897 by George W. Frost, considered the founder of Lake George, burned to the ground. The mansion was located just a few feet behind where Granite Canyon General Store is today, and its footprint is outlined by 12 large white flags.

The cabin the Karlins live in behind the store also has historical significance which the couple is in the process of researching. Some say it was moved to Lake George from Howbert before the town was flooded to establish Eleven Mile Reservoir, while others say it was moved from Lidderdale, once located in Eleven Mile Canyon.

The Karlins have learned from previous owners that the cabin was once one of two saloons located at the entrance to the canyon. The other was moved to become Lake George School and later moved again to the South Park Museum in Fairplay.

They became particularly excited when they discovered foundation stones, melted pieces of stained glass and bricks from the chimney of the mansion buried behind the store. Knowing what a significant landmark the mansion once was, the Karlins are looking into the possibility of rebuilding the mansion to create a museum dedicated to Lake George, the Midland Railroad, ice mining, and long-lost communities like Idlewild.