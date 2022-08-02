After serving as superintendent of Woodland Park School District for just over a year, Dr. Mathew Neal finished his last day in that role July 29.
As of the start of this week, Neal’s new role with the district is as transitional superintendent, a consultant role in which he’ll support the board of education into 2021 as it searches for his permanent replacement.
“My role is to help the board find their next great leader,” Neal said last week. “When I came in, they’d been without a leader for some time. Having that conversation is very important ahead of time. Two of our longtime employees, (Chief of Staff) Del Garrick and (Chief Operations Officer) Tina Cassens, are going to step up, and I think that allows everyone in the district some time” to find a good fit for superintendent.
“With strong internal candidates supporting the work, they don’t have to rush.”
In his too short time as superintendent, Neal navigated the district through a series of unprecedented challenges. The 2021-22 school year saw the students and teachers returning to the classroom after the initial year of the COVID pandemic disrupted learning.
“The district came out of COVID, and it was really hard. I’m really proud of building that school community again, really inviting parents into our schools, when they hadn’t been in our schools for a year,” he said. “Whether you were wearing a mask, or not, you were welcome in our schools.”
Neal said he’s also proud of “telling the great story of what we do” in the district via social media, and noted there are now five district Facebook pages — one for each school — that go beyond being a billboard for announcements to a forum for lauding the achievements of WPSD students and staff.
“That’s really my style — the positive telling of our story,” Neal said.
The past year was also a time when four new school board members were elected and the board faced distinct challenges, including the resignation of one member and the appointment of another, and the approval of Merit Academy as a charter school.
The district is in the midst of renovations to the Woodland Park Middle School that will allow Merit to share the building with public school students this fall — a move that met with some backlash from the community.
“Working on a co-location for Merit has been really difficult,” Neal said.
As Neal completed his final day in his office in the administration building, he shared that the Merit approval and facilities review that preceded a decision to share the middle school with Merit were things he was proud of helping to accomplish. Another triumph was helping to usher in average 11% staff raises for district staff, as well as $1,000 signing bonuses for new teachers and $1,500 retention bonuses for those who return this fall. Some staff received raises as high as 19.4%, he said.
“This was out-of-the box thinking, working on retention,” Neal said.
He was happy to report that all of the district’s principals are returning to their roles for the coming school year.
Despite these accomplishments, his move into a transitional role was not one that Neal could’ve foreseen as he joined the district in July 2021.
“This is my 22nd year leading schools,” he said, adding that his last superintendency lasted six years.
“Today’s a real humble day. You think ‘I wish I coul’ve done more,” Neal said Friday.
Neal isn’t in a hurry to leave Woodland Park. He and his family will continue to reside in the home they purchased here, and his two children will continue with their schooling in WPSD schools as Neal works as a consultant for two other school districts and one charter school.
“When I started, I really believed a superintendent is part of the community. I volunteer with the chamber, the Rotary, the Kiwanis. We really, as a family, try to invest and be present,” Neal said.
In a recent press release issued by the district, WPSD Board President David Rusterholtz said, “as we look back on Dr. Neal’s first year at WPSD, we want to recognize the incredible things that he accomplished in a short period of time. This has been a great year, albeit busy, as Dr. Neal trained and effectively worked with Board members, raised student achievement, transitioned from masks to no masks, and helped plan and facilitate the most significant increase in staff salaries and wages in the recent history of WPSD.”
In a release that followed the June 27 special board meeting during which the board of education declared that Neal’s contract would be replaced with a transitional superintendent agreement, Board Secretary Chris Austin said, “I have learned quite a bit from Dr. Neal as a professional and how to navigate complex situations. I will miss him, and I wish him the very best.”
Board Director Suzanne Patterson referred to Neal, saying, “thank you for stepping in without hesitation and helping this Board charter Merit Academy, and for granting WPSD staff the largest increase in pay in the history of the District.”
Board Director David Illingworth II said, “I felt we would not be able to keep Dr. Neal forever, and I appreciate the incredible work Dr. Neal achieved in just a short year. He leaves a legacy he will always look back on, and though he will no longer be at the helm, his work was meaningful and made a difference.”
Despite their kind parting words, I can’t help but feel the board is not grasping what they are losing.
Dr. Neal steered the district through the troubled waters of the past 13 months. He’s exiting as gracefully as is possible in this situation, and will continue to help steer the ship, as the majority of board members navigate a recall and the district finds its way to a new leader.
Contact Courier Editor Michelle Karas michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.