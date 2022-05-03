Recent fires in Teller County have reminded us that wildfire “season” is now all year, and we cannot rely on winter snow nor summer rain to change that.
There has been some confusion about how residents get notices for emergencies in their community. There is an abundance of individuals who try to help by passing along information as they get it. However, it is important to tune in to official channels and use that information exclusively. Follow the Sheriff’s Office and your fire department on Facebook and Twitter and tune into local media for accurate information.
NIXLE is used by the Sheriff’s Office for notices of burn restrictions and road closures. To receive mobile alerts, text your ZIP code to 888777.
The Teller County Sheriff and El Paso/Teller 911 Authority use Peak Alerts, powered by Everbridge. These are the same system and you may see names used interchangeably. Peak Alerts will notify you of emergencies, law enforcement activity impacting the public, evacuation notices and more.
This is an opt-in system, so you must sign up to receive alerts. To receive updates from Peak Alerts/Everbridge, create an account at peakalerts.org and enter your information, location and contact methods.
Choose how you want to receive messages. Messages can be received via text, phone call, email, mobile app, fax and more. It is recommended that each individual sign up for the notifications rather than just one person per household. You can register up to five addresses. Creating an account is simple and only takes a couple of minutes.
You can also download the Everbridge App, which will send notices to your mobile device if you travel or are located in an active incident area, at everbridge.com/app/ or text APP to 888777.
If you have trouble with these systems, please reach out to the Sheriff’s Office or Coalition for the Upper South Platte, who can assist.
Residents can also find assistance at Saturday’s Wildfire Community Preparedness Day at the Northeast Teller County Fire Station, 1010 Evergreen Heights Drive in Woodland Park. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
There will be many resources available at the event to assist residents with assessing their homes for fire resistance and planning for evacuation. For those unable to attend the preparedness day, assistance is available through the Colorado State Forest Service, your local fire department and CUSP.
Residents beginning mitigation work on their properties can haul slash to slash disposal sites. CUSP operates a site in Divide (divideslashsite.com). Individual neighborhoods can also request a mobile chipper to chip slash material on location. Check with your local fire department to see if they offer this service. CUSP has a chipper you can schedule for your neighborhood. Check cusp.ws/forest-issues-2/chipper for scheduling and fees.
The Teller County Wildfire Council was created by the Teller County commissioners to facilitate collaboration among Teller County, fire departments, nonprofit organizations, land owners and others interested in wildfire preparation, mitigation and management.