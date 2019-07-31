The Ute Pass Kiwanis Club has established a scholarship fund for Elliott Robbins, the 9-month-old son of Green Beret Elliott Robbins, who died June 30 in a non-combat-related incident in Afghanistan.
Special Forces Sgt. 1st Class Robbins, 31, a medic, had been deployed three times, twoic to Afghanistan and once to Iraq.
Robbins and his wife, Vickie, owned the Costello Street Coffee House in Florissant. In the wee hours of the 4th of July, more than 200 people turned out at the coffee shop to honor their friend and neighbor.
“We can take donations to our foundation and then cut the check to Edward Jones (in the office of Lee Taylor, financial advisor) to set up the account,” said Carl Andersen, president of the Kiwanis club. “So the donations are tax-deductible.”
Checks made out to Elliott Robbins Scholarship may be sent to P.O. Box 1020, Woodland Park, CO 80866. The scholarship fund is in conjunction with the VFW Post 6051 and the American Legion Eric V. Dickson Post 1980.
Members of each organization will accept donations in a booth at the American Veterans’ Biker Rally in Cripple Creek Aug. 17-18.
For information, email ERobbinsScholarship@gmail.com.