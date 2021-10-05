Geri Reffel reached out to me after reading last month’s column and said, “Kiwanis is a nonprofit that really impacts families.” While on the phone, we discussed how her attendance at a local event had taken her by surprise. She didn’t know how much the Kiwanis were doing. She said, “The main mission is to help kids advance their education and help them with other issues growing up.” Her excitement intrigued me to learn more.
Geri had attended a Bingo night. You’ve seen the advertisements for these events as the City posts the Bingo banner along Highway 24 or adds the information to the electronic marquee at the light where Highway 24 and Baldwin intersect. Bingo nights are held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on the third Wednesday each month. There’s usually a fun theme involved. You can follow the Kiwanis Facebook page to learn more: facebook.com/upkiwanis.
The Kiwanis are a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. It is exciting to know our local group is planning to raise $20,000 this year for programs and scholarships. The fundraising events are sure to be fun. You’ve probably heard about and possibly attended Crabby Tax Night, the annual April 15 event. The organization also supports the Great Divide Kite Flight, which brings back special memories from my days with the Divide Park Board. We used to plan the Kite Flight at Hayden Divide Park and later, at the community center in Divide. The community center building is now where Paradox Brewery is. There were camels that would show up. No, Divide was not a desert in 2000. The camels were trucked in for the Kite Flight and people had an opportunity to ride them for a fee. It was a fundraiser for the Community Center Project.
The slate of officers for Kiwanis recently changed and John Chaney is now the president of the organization. Geri is also involved in bringing members together for social activities. She is so happy about her role and as we all know, when someone has the energy to enhance something, the sky is the limit.
If you’d like to learn more about joining the Kiwanis, contact Jason Roshek at 719-237-0394 or go to one of the meetings and talk to him in person. Meetings are every Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. at the Senior Center behind City Hall. There’s also a meeting once a month at night for those who are not early risers. It is called Kiwanis After Dark. This meeting is held a local restaurant in town. Check in with the organization to learn more about meetings and the other activities they host.
Gayle Gross collaborates with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. The Cooperative meets in person and via ZOOM on the second Tuesday each month at 9 a.m. It is an opportunity for nonprofits to share information and attend a training specific to their mission. Learn more at SOARwithNetworkFundraising.org. To be part of this column, contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902.