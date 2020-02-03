The Kirkpatrick Family Fund recently donated $1.87 million to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs.
Christian Keesee is president of the fund founded in 1989 by his grandparents, Eleanor and John Kirkpatrick.
“Nothing brings us more joy — or reason to celebrate — than seeing smart, innovative work strengthen communities and empower individuals,” Keesee said in a press release. “These grantees play a critical role in stimulating and developing thriving regions, and we are honored to be an encouraging partner and supporter of all 106 organizations funded this grant cycle.”
The two organizations share the distribution of $5.3 million in grants to organizations focused on animal welfare, art health, social services and endowment matching grants. For the last three decades, the Family Fund has contributed more than $108 million to qualified nonprofit organizations that work to advance cultural, intellectual, and social interests in their communities.
Keesee, a part-time resident of Green Mountain Falls, co-founded with Larry Keigwin and Blake Keese the Green Box Arts Festival, a two-week summer festival of artists, dancers with Keigwin + Company, and musicians. As well, the festival in Green Mountain Falls features hikes on mountain trails with Keesee as guide, an art walk and “Art Desk” conversations by experts on a range of subjects. The festival is distinguished by a dramatic art installation.
The Kirkpatrick Family Fund supports charitable, civic, and cultural causes that impact citizens in the Pikes Peak region, central Oklahoma and beyond. The family’s history with the area dates back to the late 19th century and honors this family legacy through a limited number of grants to support organizations and enhance the cultural offerings of the region.
The Fund has also been a committed supporter of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Specific funding this year went toward upgrades to dog kennels, which helped create a less stressful environment for dogs in their care, reducing injury and the spread of disease, and increasing capacity to shelter homeless pets. Slatted floors have been replaced so paws can’t get caught; new doors have been installed to slide freely without banging; and special visual barriers have been put in place to prevent overstimulation.
As well, the Family Fund has a history of supporting the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs. Focused grants since 2012 have helped launch Educational Outreach and SenioReach initiatives to offer free youth tickets and organize musician visits to public libraries, schools, and assisted living and memory care centers. Support has also gone toward an annual Young Artist Concerto competition where pre-college winners perform as soloists with the orchestra; a joint hip-hop opera performance with high-school students; and kid-friendly family concerts at unusual venues
To learn more about the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, visit kirkpatrickfamilyfund.org.