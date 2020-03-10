It’s nice to know your purpose in life, and the belted kingfisher has found its true calling as the supreme catcher of fish.
The kingfisher is basically like a beak with wings, diving headfirst into the water and using its dagger-like beak to spear and grab fish. As you would expect, they are always found near bodies of water, including creeks, rivers, ponds and lakes. Belted kingfishers migrate to lower elevations when freezing temperatures spoil their hunting grounds. They typically return to Teller County in April and depart in November. A very successful species, they can be found throughout North America.
In Colorado, the belted kingfisher stands alone in the kingfisher family. The only other relation that can be reliably found in the U.S. is the tiny green kingfisher that resides in southern Texas.
The belted kingfisher has a large head with a ragged crest, a short tail and tiny feet. Its pigeon-sized body is bluish-gray with a white belly, collar and underwing, and they also have a blue band across the chest. They fly with uneven wingbeats and look for flashes of white on the topside of their wings. In many bird species, males have more colorful plumage and females are more camouflaged. However, the female belted kingfisher has a bit more color, sporting a rusty belly band that the male lacks. The vocalizations of the belted kingfisher are a series of harsh rattling calls, often in flight.
Belted kingfishers are typically seen alone and while hunting they perch motionless above the water on a tree or wire. When a perch is not available they will often hover over the water. When they spot a fish they dive headfirst splashing into the water, then take off from the water surface. While small fish are their preferred food item, they will also eat aquatic invertebrates, amphibians and insects. Occasionally they will prey on non-aquatic animals like reptiles, small mammals and young birds. Rarely they will even eat berries. I once enjoyed watching one that caught a crayfish, smacking it against a rock in an attempt to break it into bite-size pieces.
When you are out hiking or fishing, if you spy a kingfisher perched in hunting position, pause for a moment to possibly witness their entertaining hunting behavior.
Notable reports in February from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
• Downy woodpecker — one on Feb. 10
• Red-breasted nuthatch — one or two around most of the time
• White-breasted nuthatch — one on Feb. 9
• Dark-eyed junco — started singing on Feb. 23, subspecies: Pink-sided — a few around most of the time, Slate-colored and Oregon — a few sightings
• Pine siskin — small to large flocks around most of the time, 24 on Feb. 23
• Red crossbill — a few around some of the time
• House finch — started singing on Feb. 10
• Cassin’s finch — started singing on Feb. 24, small to large flocks around some of the time
• Gray-crowned rosy-finch — unusual report of about 40 in Woodland Park on Feb. 10.
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.