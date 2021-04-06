Kevin Bierbaum and Mike Sperry are running for a seat on the IREA board of directors in District 3, which includes Larkspur, Palmer Lake, Woodland Park, Divide and Florissant, West Creek, Lake George, Guffey, Hartsel, Como and Jefferson in Park County.
Both are running to fill the vacancy left by Sperry’s father, Gene Sperry, who retired after 30 years of service on the board.
The IREA ballots are due by mail by April 23.
KEVIN BIERBAUM
Bierbaum, 25, is driven by a passion to increase the use of renewable energy.
A graduate of the Colorado School of Mines, Bierbaum recently completed a fellowship as a clinical chemist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
“I will be coming in with a lot of fresh ideas,” he said.
Among his ideas is to persuade the board members to vote to stop punitive measures against IREA’s residential solar owners, via the Load Factor Adjustment or demand charge. “That’s where they charge people with residential solar at a grid-based rate for the load they’re putting on the grid,” Bierbaum said. “But truly they’re giving IREA less load and some free power and getting punished for it.”
When utilities are regulated by a public utility commission, such charges are usually denied, he added.
As well, Bierbaum questions IREA’s participation in the construction of Comanche 3 power plant in Pueblo. “I think it was a mistake when it was purchased because coal was getting more expensive to produce energy while other sources were getting less expensive,” he said. “Even things like natural gas would have been a better transition step.”
The coal-powered plant puts IREA behind other companies or co-ops that provide energy. “Solar, for instance, is getting a lot cheaper than coal per kilowatt hour right now,” he said. “Solar is being bought up by companies like Xcel to buy cheap and give it to their customers. As a result, there is no solar left over for IREA on the big grid.”
If elected, Bierbaum said he would attempt to negotiate a better deal with Xcel, which owns 50% of the plant to IREA’s 25%.
Bierbaum said he agrees with his opponent on the vegetative and fire-mitigation plan. “The plan helps our mountain communities avoid unnecessary fire risk like they’re seeing in California,” he said. “I live right up against Pike National Forest in Perry Park. We need to have our forests in mind when we’re pumping electricity through them.”
Bierbaum said he considers IREA a reliable source of providing energy to its customers. “I remember seeing IREA workers on a power line during a snowstorm when we had an outage around here,” he said. “I would just like to get in there and help add a little more common sense and future thinking.”
For the past few years, IREA has made key mistakes that put the co-op behind the curve, he said. “I’d like to turn some of those decisions around, despite IREA being a respected utility,” he said.
Bierbaum is employed by One World Resource LLC, an environmental consulting business.
MIKE SPERRY
Concerned about the increasing costs of energy, along with customer complaints, Sperry is running on a platform that includes relating the facts for the consumer. “Rates are important for families and businesses,” he said.
Recently, the board added a monthly surcharge of $4. The charge is the result of a vote by the board in January to assess a temporary Power Cost Adjustment to recover an unanticipated 20% increase in 2020 power costs. “The increase is due to a yearlong outage of the Xcel Energy-operated Comanche Unit 3 power plant,” Sperry said.
IREA is paying down its 25% share of the construction costs of the plant. “IREA still owes money on it so we can’t just abandon the plant,” Sperry said. “But it’s certainly true that renewable energies are becoming more reasonable. Their prices are coming down, and that’s awesome.”
IREA has deferred the additional costs and will seek to recover them from responsible parties while ensuring that the board has enough revenue to cover expenses, he said. “Our forecasts show we need to recover $9 million in 2021 and $9.3 million in 2022,” Sperry said.
Beginning this month, the PCA will recover costs this year and next from all rate classes, based upon usage. “An energy rate will be calculated each month and applied to your monthly bill,” he said. “Those monthly amounts will likely be smaller in 2022.”
The length of the PCA will be determined by the time it takes to recover costs of the additional power, possibly by December 2022, he added.
However as IREA moves to reduce a reliance on coal, the plant may hasten the transition. “When Comanche runs, it’s good power but it’s had multiple breakdowns and failures,” Sperry said. “So IREA has to buy power from other places so it costs more. Tough decisions will need to be made concerning the future of this facility.”
Another issue is the board’s thinning and trimming trees, a $5 million annual project that clears the utility lines, a project especially apparent in Larkspur, Conifer and Woodland Park. “People don’t like it but it’s something that’s got to be done, with the drought,” he said. “Even with the recent snows, the drought hasn’t gone away.”
In addition to using coal power, Sperry said that IREA sources solar power from three facilities within the district. Other energy sources include natural gas, photo-voltaic, wind and hydroelectric plants, for 2,000 megawatts of renewable power.
If elected, Sperry will have the opportunity to participate in IREA’s decisions regarding charitable donations in District 3. “I just think it’s important that we help local charities,” he said.
Sperry is a member of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and Mountain Top Cycling Club, served two terms as president of Pikes Peak Rotary Club and is chairman of Northeast Teller County Fire Protection board of directors. He is a Realtor with Michael Harper Realty.