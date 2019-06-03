In a time when kids suffer the effects of bullying, most of it through social media or violence due to abuse or even victimization through trafficking, Thom Seehafer’s Colorado Phoenix Project is a response.
“The project came about because I feel that kids need an outlet, a safe zone,” Seehafer said, speaking in his Kenpro Karate studio in Woodland Park. In launching the project, now a nonprofit organization, Seehafer hopes to intervene in the lives of local youths. “I just know that kids face obstacles and that labels are the most hurtful things,” he said.
The project includes a boxing gym. “Boxing is a way to remain in control, get out from anger and emotions,” he said. “Who knows? Maybe we can create an Olympic contender.”
Along with the gym, Seehafer plans to add a café to the mix — all adjacent to his karate studio in Gold Hill Square South.
The café will offer healthy food while creating employment opportunities for kids who can learn workforce skills, including customer relations. The food will come from outside sources, thus, eliminating the need for a kitchen.
“The landlord, Bill Page, is totally on board and excited about how this concept keeps growing and can benefit Teller County,” Seehafer said. “I think it could have a staggering effect on everyone here.”
Seehafer envisions the project pairing kids with mentors, which, in turn, would expand their knowledge, particularly, if the military, perhaps Wounded Warriors, were involved. “We want to bring awareness, to kids especially, and provide a reality check for them,” he said. “They might hear what war is like, what’s going in in Afghanistan, for instance.”
The idea is to give kids a reason to hope in times of despair, heightened by social media. “There are people out there who care, people who understand that the martial arts can to strengthen themselves, not through alcohol, not through drugs or prescriptions,” he said. “Kids have a support system out here, people who are concerned and will tell stories of where they were and how they came out on the other side.”
A working title for the gym/café/mentor/social center is the Panther Bar. “This is one way I can give back, to show kids they have potential,” he said. “We all have a reason to be here and when they arrive at their potential they may have the answer to the question ‘why am I here?’”
Seehafer expects to open the Panther Bar in the fall to include a 5K Super Hero run as an initial fundraiser for scholarships and transportation to the gym for those who need rides.