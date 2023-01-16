WOODLAND PARK • Ken Witt’s first day as interim superintendent of Woodland Park School District was Jan. 1.
The district, in a news release, stated that after contract negotiations, Witt accepted the position that followed a unanimous vote of the school board to hire him at a special meeting Dec. 21. He will serve in the position for six months while the board continues its search for a permanent superintendent, planned to be hired after his tenure.
Pre the release, Witt and his wife, Deb, have resided in Colorado for 15 years. They have four adult children.
“As a parent raising four children, recognizing that each had their own unique educational needs, I became very involved in education. For the past decade, K-12 public education has been my primary personal and professional focus,” Witt said.
Witt is executive director for Education reEnvisioned BOCES. According to his bio on edreenvisioned.org, he previously “led Newmont Mining’s global security and compliance office as Information Security Officer and then joined ProBuild holdings, one of the nation’s largest building materials suppliers, together two of Denver’s multi-billion dollar businesses. Ken consults on technology and business process development through his consulting firm.”
“Mr. Witt has a passion for public education and is actively involved in state-wide initiatives to improve public education in Colorado,” states the release.
Witt served on the JeffCo Board of Education from 2013 to 2015, ultimately serving as its president. He was ousted from that position in a recall vote in 2015.
District Chief of Operations Tina Cassens and Chief of Staff Del Garrick served as co-interim superintendents from July through December after the resignation of Mathew Neal, who held the superintendent role for one year.