For the past two decades, the people of Woodland Park have united in a project to clean up the town. Led by Keep Woodland Park Beautiful, the annual Citywide Cleanup is Saturday.
“This is such a great event and it’s wonderful to see the community come together to help pitch in to keep our city clean,” said Kassidi Gilgenast, vice president of KPWB, a nonprofit organization.
For a few hours once a year, volunteers are asked to help pick up trash near parks, schools, neighborhoods and alongside roadways and local businesses.
For the first time, the event begins in Memorial Park, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, when volunteers will be assigned a spot. When the groups finish cleaning up, volunteers are invited back to the park pavilion for a barbecue lunch. This year’s event will feature games and special activities for kids. Registration is available online at city-woodlandpark.org/cleanup.
Founded in 2002 by David Bryant and Bryan Kochis, Keep Woodland Park Beautiful became an officially-recognized chapter of Keep America Beautiful.