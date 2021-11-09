Colorado officials are warning people to keep their dogs away from wildlife or risk hefty fines.
The warning comes after Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently cited an Evergreen resident whose canine was found to have mortally wounded a deer. The person was found guilty of negligence, which carries a $274 fine, and for an illegal take — $959 for deer and $1,370 for elk, according to a CPW news release.
The agency said it had not identified the owner of another dog recently found to have killed another deer also in Jefferson County.
“People may forget that their pet dog is a predator and they can injure and kill wildlife if not properly controlled,” officer Joe Nicholson said in the release.
There is risk to dog owner, too, CPW said. The release said four moose attacks against people had been logged in Colorado this year, three of which blamed dogs for first provoking the ungulate.
CPW advised people to keep pets on leash or leave them at home and to always keep a distance from wildlife.
