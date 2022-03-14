The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a $29 price for the Keep Colorado Wild state parks pass last week, officials with Gov. Jared Polis' office announced.
The price is less than half that of the current annual state parks pass of $84 per year, officials said. The new pass will be included when a person registers a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle or recreational vehicle. Vehicle registrants will have the option to decline the pass. The pass enables unlimited visits to Colorado state parks for a full year.
The pass is part of the governor's plan to save people money and find a sustainable increase of funding for conserving the state's natural resources, officials said.
“I’m thrilled that the Keep Colorado Wild Pass will help save Coloradans even more money and help people experience our world-class state parks system and great outdoors," Polis said in a release. "Drastically reducing the cost for an annual state parks and public lands pass from $84 per year to just $29 annually for unlimited access will save families and individuals money and ensure care for our treasured parks and public lands."
According to officials, those who buy the pass are investing in park maintenance, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness, wildlife conservation, and educational and equity programs.
“When living in Colorado, a love for the outdoors becomes inevitable; it’s a part of who we are. Natural beauty surrounds us and spending time in nature enriches all of our lives,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow. “So whether you plan to visit our state parks or not, your purchase of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is a generous and simple way to show you care about our outdoors, wildlife, lands and waters that make up the heartbeat of Colorado — and support those that manage it.”
