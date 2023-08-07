As UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital continues to add services, Alan Katzen has joined the staff as the first behavioral health clinician at the facility in Woodland Park.

“The reason this position exists is that Pikes Peak Regional is a critical hospital,” said Katzen, a licensed clinical social worker.

On call 24/7, Katzen responds to patients’ behavioral needs in all areas of the hospital. The call may originate from the emergency, physical and occupational departments, acute care, or the infusion clinic, for instance.

“A patient may come in for therapy but, if they are having a mental health crisis then I’ll have them check into the emergency room and do a full evaluation,” he said.

Katzen’s evaluations consider the risk factors in a patient’s behavior to assess the next treatment steps.

“We see people who are depressed and suicidal, anxious and suicidal, people who feel hopeless and just don’t know where to go for help,” he said.

Three years after the beginning of the pandemic, Katzen sees lingering effects.

“I know that COVID has certainly changed people’s lifestyles,” he said. “People don’t go to movies like they used to; in some ways, people are more isolated, a serious risk factor for a mental health challenge.”

Katzen views his role as one of intervention, of triage.

“I help people decide if they need to go to an inpatient psychiatric facility,” he said. “Or are at a low enough risk to go home and be referred to outpatient professional treatment or a support group.”

In Woodland Park, Katzen teaches a first-aid class for mental health.

“I’ve never used CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation), but I use those skills every day,” he said. “It’s about learning to recognize when someone you naturally encounter acts differently, shows signs of distress; maybe their hygiene, mood, or punctuality have changed.”

The class teaches non-professionals how to listen to verbal statements that indicate distress, listening without judgement but with encouragement, he said.

The class is open to everyone in Teller County as well as to hospital employees. The 7.5-hour class is in-person. Katzen also teaches a one-hour class in the subject. Both classes are open to groups or individuals.

For information, email Katzen at [email protected].

For people seeking help through a group, Recovery Above the Clouds, a peer led recovery support group meets from 2-3 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Colorado Room at the Woodland Park library. The next two dates are Aug. 22 and Sept. 5.

The group is part of the Colorado Springs-based Serenity Recovery Connection.

“It’s for anyone recovering from anything,” Katzen said.

With 30 years of experience in behavioral health, Katzen spent 23 years as a consultant for behavioral health in a large hospital in the Dallas\Fort Worth area. Recently, he was the clinician for the BHCON (Beacon) Team that included an El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy. The team responded to calls that were mental-health related.

A resident of Teller County, Katzen is visible around Woodland Park these days. On the advisory board of Teller County Mental Health Alliance and host of a UCHealth booth at the Friday Farmers Market, Katzen brings mental-health issues into the open.

Katzen’s position at PPRH is funded by a five-year grant and is part of the state’s Hospital Transformation Program.

“I can’t overstate the impact Alan has made at Pikes Peak Regional Hospital,” said Ron Fitch, president of UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. “Since his arrival, he has improved the lives of patients, family members and staff. He is simply one of the best behavioral health providers I have had the privilege to work with in health care.”