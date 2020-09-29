After serving Park State Bank & Trust as a temporary employee to manage the Payment Protection Plan program, Kathryn Perry has been hired as the vice president of lending.
“We made 215 loans for the PPP, which represented 1,051 local jobs protected,” Perry said. “These employees would have been laid off otherwise.”
To initiate the loan program, PSBT allocated $5 million up front from its cash reserves. The loans are guaranteed by the SBA and are part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security). “But at the moment, the bank has $5 million invested in the community,” she said.
In addition to providing PPP loans, the bank made allowances for clients with existing loans during the pandemic-induced shutdown. “We started doing modifications, deferring payments, doing everything we could to get our borrowers over the hump,” Perry said.
Yet many local business remain impacted by the shutdown that began in the middle of March. “Restaurants, our movie theater, lodging, these businesses are still under federal and state restrictions,” she said.
When the PPP program closed in August, Perry’s duties increased to the point that she now oversees the loan-forgiveness aspect of the legislation.
“Once the money is spent, the businesses can apply for forgiveness for the SBA to pay off the loans on their behalf,” she said. “Our goal would be complete forgiveness for all 215 of those loans.”
As vice president of lending, Perry’s portfolio includes the PPP and existing as well as new commercial and consumer loans. She oversees a staff of four loan officers and a support team of seven.
“We are seeing extreme growth and more businesses survive than we would have expected, considering the circumstances,” she said. “And for those still struggling we’re committed to staying with them.”
Perry started her professional career with the Resolution Trust Corporation after the savings-and-loan crisis in the 1980s. “There were 13 large savings and loans institutions that failed in south Texas,” she said. “I worked for the group that came in and resolved all 13 of them.”
In the early 1990s, Perry was a senior financial analyst in the insurance division of Citibank in Manhattan. She moved to Woodland Park in 2003 and for 10 years was the chief executive officer of Choices, a nonprofit organization that helps young adults with unplanned pregnancies.
She is married to Tony Perry, the president of Park State Bank & Trust.