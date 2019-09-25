As Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children, aka CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, continues to expand its services in Teller County, Kari Dimmick has been named program manager.
“I’ve always been a fan of CASA because I worked with them in my prior experience,” she said.
Dimmick replaces Janet Stoddard who retired last year. “Kari has so much child-welfare experience, we’re thrilled to have her,” said Angela Rose, CASA’s executive director.
A former investigator of child abuse cases in Douglas and El Paso counties, Dimmick also worked with elderly patients suffering mental-health issues, many the result of brain injuries.
In Teller County, Dimmick oversees the advocate and Supervised Exchange Parenting Time programs. “Advocates looks out for the best interests of the children and are their voice in court,” Dimmick said.
For SEPT, CASA volunteers sit in on visits between children and non-custodial parents. “It’s really important for children to maintain a healthy relationship with non-custodial parents,” Dimmick said. “We provide an environment where the children don’t have to see conflicts with the other parent.”
To date, CASA, a nonprofit organization based in Colorado Springs, serves six families in Teller County, with additional referrals. “So we are very much in need of more advocates and facilitators,” she said. “CASA operates under strict confidentiality; our volunteers and facilitators do not talk about the families we serve.”
For the second year, CASA will host its Light of Hope Teller fundraising breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane (80863) and a volunteer information meeting from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at the office at 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 225. For reservations, call Uriko Stout 719-447-9898, ext. 1060.