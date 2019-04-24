Ken Valles and Karate Plus! are celebrating 25 years of teaching the martial arts to students in Teller County. Every year, on the first Friday in May, Valles and his students give a demonstration that always has a spiritual theme.
This year, on May 3, Valles is planning a party of sorts, with speakers that include Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, Bruce Caldwell, minister at Woodland Park Community Church, and Ron Yeager, martial arts instructor.
“We’ll show some higher-level martial arts techniques we’ve never shown before,” Valles said. “We’ll show slides and video clips from years ago when we started.”
Valles and his students give demonstrations around the country, including some for the Navajo Nation, at sports and youth camps in Albuquerque, for instance.
Over the years, Valles expanded his reach to include the KP Chronicles,a vehicle for him to tell stories of America’s history.
But at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, Valles and the team host a celebration for the public. “It’s a time to reflect and be thankful and show people a little bit of our heritage,” Valles said.