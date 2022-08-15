CRIPPLE CREEK • For a player from Kansas, identified only as Brian, 32, hitting the jackpot at the Wildwood Casino was more than just a casual phrase. With odds against him, 1 in 250,000, in fact, Brian won $100,166 playing Buffalo Blackjack the night of Aug. 2.
“The player can bet either $1 or $5,” said Wildwood’s general manager Matt Andrighetti. The player puts up two cards from the hand and bets on the third card the dealer turns up.
Brian had two aces of spades and the dealer flipped over a third ace of spades. “When a player wins a big jackpot like this, it sends a buzz of excitement throughout the casino,” Andrighetti said. “We love getting to see players from other tables and slots around the gaming floor share in the thrill of such a big moment.”
In July, the Wildwood paid out $4 million to winners at the casino, Andrighetti said. “Five of the jackpots were from $57,000 to $80,000,” he added. “We enjoy celebrating along with the winners.”
In June 2021, a Colorado Springs resident hit a $568,319.45 jackpot playing The Hobbit slot machine. And, before that, another Colorado Springs resident broke Cripple Creek’s highest jackpot record at the time with an $805,329 slot win at Wildwood.
With the rumor mill energized by the news, Andrighetti said, “We did not adjust our slot machines,” he said. “We want to run a good operation.”