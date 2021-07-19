VICTOR • The inaugural Victor Gold Rush Days celebration was in 1895, one year after the city was founded. Then called the "World Celebration," according to the city website, it honored one of the town's original settlers, Victor C. Adams, for whom the municipality was named.
The event name was changed to "Gold Rush Days" after World War II.
This year's three-day 127th Gold Rush Days were July 16-18.
July 18 also marked the unveiling and dedication of the Teller County WWII Memorial in Wallace Park.