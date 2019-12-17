What if I told you there was one exercise that would offer you 50 amazing health and social benefits? What if that exercise has been around for 9,000 years and is considered by experts to be one of the essential factors in the development of early human civilizations? Would you be interested?
Welcome to the world of dance — jitterbug, waltz, tango, country, Celtic, ballroom, hip-hop, jazz, tap, cha-cha — and, when you add freestyle, the possibilities are endless.
According to dancefacts.net, the first archeological proof of dance are 9,000-year-old cave paintings in India. Ancient Greeks and Romans annually celebrated their wine gods — Dionysus and Bacchus — with days-long festivities filled with alcohol and dance. Modern dance started in Europe with the Renaissance, the waltz came into popularity in the mid-19th century, the Roaring ‘20s introduce the jitterbug and today the wildly popular TV show “Dancing with the Stars” keeps the love of dance alive.
The website Jenreviews.com by Jen Miller lists 50 benefits of dancing verified by science. Miller says, “Dancing is a great way to get exercise and stay in shape. It is more fun than simply going to an exercise class.” She lists the benefits of dancing as becoming more flexible, improved strength, increased endurance, stress reduction and weight loss. Throw in increased agility, cognitive improvement, decreased depression, a healthy heart and improved social skills and helping you to make friends — well, what are you waiting for?
Need a little more convincing to get up off the couch? Enter longtime Teller County Resident Diana Peters sharing her experience in the world of dance. “My motivation for learning to dance was simple. My son and future daughter-in-law announced their engagement in the spring of 2012 with a wedding planned for that September. As mother-of-the-groom, I realized there would be a “mother-son” dance in front of 100 people. The time had come to learn to dance!
“I approached a private dance instructor, shaking in my (inappropriate) shoes and asked if he thought I could be taught to dance. His response still rings in my head: ‘If you can walk, you can dance.’ Awkward at first, soon I found myself flying around the dance floor loving it. My son and I nailed our dance at his wedding and I had found a new passion. I signed up for all the dances I had never tried before and found a huge community of friendly people who shared my newly found dance passion. We all looked forward to the weekly dance opportunities, whether a lesson or a social dance just for fun. In the process, I lost weight, toned my muscles and had better balance.”
Peters’ passion for dance has led her to organize a free dance exhibition by professional dancers Monty Ham and Kristin Geil along with a Country Two-Step mini-lesson on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sallie Bush Community Building, 10795 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls (80819). With 20 years of experience, Ham and Geil have developed a successful curriculum with an award-winning style of teaching that is logical, intellectual, energetic, humorous and encouraging all at the same time.
This dance exhibition is the precursor to regular dance classes two Mondays a month starting on Jan. 13, where both couples and those without partners are welcome. Classes are expected to be held at the Sallie Bush Community Center from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Be sure to be there on Dec. 19 so you can vote for the dances you prefer to be offered. For additional information, call 719-291-3596.
Let me leave you with a quote from dancing legend Martha Graham, “Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance.”
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website, cordprettyman.com.