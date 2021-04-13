The woman asked to speak with her mother, who appeared wearing a polka dot dress. She had gray, puffy-style hair and was hugging a medium sized dog.
The daughter knew the physical description of her mother, and the dog she was hugging. The mother expressed she was loving her life in heaven and sent the daughter love hugs throughout the session.
The daughter wanted to know, “Is there anything you’ve been trying to get through to me.” And I sensed the word “bowl.” The mother also said, “Look for me in rain and lightning storms.” The daughter said she loved the rain and felt herself be calm at those times.
The daughter explained about the bowl after the session ended. Her father had received an Anasazi bowl in a trade for labor. The bowl had been loaned to a museum and the daughter was to retrieve it after her mother’s passing. For some emotional reason, she has been delaying doing so.
The woman said, “The bowl was really the only thing that had been left unhandled from my mother’s estate. I know she wants me to get it back, for some reason. It has been strong on my mind lately. Just this weekend I was feeling a push to handle that soon. I know there is a reason for it.”
The daughter now realizes she has been receiving messages from her mother all along. She is still grieving, but she understands her mother’s message to trust the information that comes to us and act on it. Even through the pain healing will happen.
This message from heaven may give you pause to reflect on its meaning for you. If so, you may wish to meditate or take up a pen and journal. Using these methods may bring you one step closer to finding your answers.
Barbara Royal has been a resident of Teller County for 39 years. She is a Spiritual Director, certified by the Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery. Barbara is in the process of publishing a book, “In the Garden: Messages from Heaven for Life on Earth.” Her work is to let us know the departed are not lost when they leave their bodies. Contact Barbara at broyalchange@gmail.com. More information is available at her website, broyalchange.com.