A Teller County jury has begun deliberations at Patrick Frazee’s murder trial — potentially deciding today if the Florissant rancher is a killer, or a victim of a trumped-up allegations.
The nationally watched case against Frazee, 33, went to the panel just after 11 a.m., after a morning of final remarks from attorneys on both sides.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Frazee will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors opened their presentation by showing surveillance footage of Berreth and Frazee running errands on Thanksgiving Day, hours before she disappeared.
That footage shows that Berreth, 29, was in the dark about her fiance’s murderous intentions, they say — part of what they called a "sick plot" months in the making.
“While Kelsey Berreth is planning a future, the defendant — this man, this man — is plotting her death,” said prosecutor Beth Reed, jabbing her finger toward Frazee at the defendant’s table during one of the prosecution’s two presentations.
It’s all a fabrication, said Frazee attorney Adam Steigerwald, calling his client the victim of his former mistress Krystal Lee, who he claimed invented a “story” to get herself off the hook. She didn’t divulge the claim Frazee beat Berreth with a baseball bat until after a plea deal was in place and a “prosecutor’s signature was on the dotted line.”
Blood evidence doesn't support her claim, Steigerwald said.
“You are being asked to ignore your common sense and direct evidence,” he said.
The defense accused investigators of stretching their case “to fit Krystal Lee’s story,” including with an analysis of surveillance footage that Steigerwald said ignored changing light and shadows in establishing a phony timeline of Thanksgiving Day last year.
Without that timeline, the case "crumbles," Steigerwald said.
Lee, formerly known as Kenney, is the only person who has admitted wrongdoing in the Berreth case, and she shouldn’t be trusted, Steigerwald said.
There is no time limit on a jury’s deliberations in Colorado. If a unanimous decision isn’t reached today, the panel is set to resume its work tomorrow.
Lee, an Idaho nurse who was a focal point of Frazee's trial, pleaded guilty earlier this year to evidence tampering. She faces up to three years in prison at her sentencing, which hasn't been scheduled.