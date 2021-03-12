CRIPPLE CREEK • Florissant pharmacist Brent Stein was acquitted of sexual assault charges on Friday, following a weeklong trial, reported Gazette news partner KKTV 11 News.
Stein, 47, was arrested June 21 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman he met online and lured from Indiana to his home in Florissant.
Arraigned in Teller County District Court Oct. 19, Stein pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault.
According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Stein's arrest was tied to an incident reported on June 18. The woman told investigators Stein drugged her and then sexually assaulted her multiple times. She told investigators that Stein, owner of Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant, claimed he could heal her medical conditions. While staying at Stein's home, the woman said she was given un-prescribed medication by Stein, "which resulted in her being incapacitated," according to the Sheriff's Office.
Although Stein was a licensed pharmacist at the time, he was not legally authorized to prescribe any medication, stated the Sheriff’s Office. Stein’s pharmacy license was suspended on July 2.
The pharmacy he owned in Florissant subsequently closed.
“My reputation has been destroyed ... my finances, everything,” Stein told KKTV following the trial. “So I’m starting from scratch. I hope people can start looking at the truth more clearly.”