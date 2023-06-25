The Ute Pass Symphony Guild and the City of Woodland Park host the annual admission-free Symphony Above the Clouds July 5. The concert features the Woodland Park Wind Symphony with Craig Harms as the director and conductor, along with an opening performance by Cari Dell.

The concert features “Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture” and Sousa’s “Liberty Bell “with guest conductor, Karolyn Smith.

The song “Stars and Stripes Forever” and a musical arrangement from Star Wars and will top off the event along with a live-drone fireworks show.

The performance is on the grounds of the Woodland Park Middle School where the gates open at 5 p.m.

For information, visit the Ute Pass Symphony Guild website at https://www.symphonyabovetheclouds.org/ or call (719) 291-0951.