Judge’s Char-Grill is changing locations. After four years in the adobe building in the center of downtown, Fernando and Ana Morales are re-opening the restaurant at 100 Morning Sun Drive in Woodland Park.

Following weeks of painting, the interior and exterior, along with deep cleaning, Morales expects to re-open by early June.

“There’s a better feel to the new place,” Fernando Morales said. “We’ll have a party room and a full bar.”

With nearly double the seating capacity, from 94 to more than 200, Judge’s has room to grow.

While the specialty hamburger is still the most popular menu item, Morales intends to add a couple of Mexican selections.

“It’s a surprise,” he said.

And it’s so far, so good, on customer reaction. With favorable Facebook postings, in addition to encouragement from the restaurant’s diners, Morales is confident in his decision to leave downtown.

“We made it through COVID,” he said, adding that, despite having to close the restaurant’s indoor seating, customers kept the business going with takeout orders.

With the move, the customers applaud the decision to move east because of the building’s large parking lot in addition to a larger dining area, he said.

“And the bar,” he added.

Morales climbed the restaurant’s career ladder, beginning as a cook and manager for the former owner of Judge’s, purchasing the business in March 2019.

With the larger restaurant, Morales expects to increase the number of employees.

“I already have enough staff here, but I’ve hired two more servers, a bartender and I have a cook coming in from Texas,” he said.

As small business owners, the couple can do it all, if the need arises.

“We do everything; she can cook, I can cook,” he said. “I can be a bartender, she can be a bartender and we both can be servers.”