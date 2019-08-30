A district judge on Friday denied a motion to toss out statements Patrick Frazee made during a conversation with a Department of Human Services worker, days after he was arrested in connection to the apparent murder of his fiancée Kelsey Berreth in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day.
Frazee’s defense attorneys asked the court last week to exclude incriminating statements Frazee made Dec. 26 at the Teller County Jail while he was being quizzed about his toddler by DHS employee Mary Longmire. In that conversation, Frazee claimed that he’d had repeated contact with Berreth after Thanksgiving.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Scott Sells denied the request to suppress the statements. According to court documents released Friday, Sells determined that Longmire had a legal obligation under Colorado Children's Code to question Frazee so that she could make a recommendation for his daughter's legal custody by Dec. 27. At the time, Frazee was in jail, the 14-month-old girl's mother had been missing for a month and three family members were requesting custody.
Frazee, 33, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and is awaiting trial in the killing of Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving.
In court last week, the defense argued that those statements shouldn’t be permissible since Frazee was in custody and Longmire asked incriminating questions without advising Frazee of his Miranda rights.
Prosecutors countered that Longmire was trying to find the best placement for Frazee’s daughter while he was in jail, and that Longmire followed the law in how she distributed the confidential information.
In his ruling Friday, Sells also stated that since Longmire is not a law enforcement officer, she was not legally required to read Frazee his Miranda rights, adding that the meeting was voluntary.
Frazee is due to return to court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 18, 10 days before the start of his trial. He faces a life sentence in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.
