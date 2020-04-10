The chief judge in El Paso and Teller counties on April 9 released all jurors from summonses with return dates through April 24.
The order by 4th Judicial District Chief Judge Will Bain extended a ban on jury trials in the Pikes Peak region that went into effect March 30 in a bid to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Defendants must appear at their scheduled court dates so that judges can determine the status of their cases, Bain’s order said.
The move came two days after the Colorado Supreme Court issued a rule revision that provides a public health exemption to speedy trial deadlines.
The revision, signed by Justice Carlos A. Samour Jr., allows judges to declare a mistrial if a “public health crisis” makes it impossible to find an impartial panel.
Mistrials automatically trigger a three-month extension of Colorado’s speedy trial law, which requires that defendants receive a trial within six months of being arraigned. If that deadline is violated without good cause, the law directs that all charges “shall be” dismissed.
The speedy trial law previously allowed for a deadline extension because of “exceptional circumstances,” but did not explicitly state that public health threats qualify.
The rule revision appears to be the court’s answer to concerns raised by the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council and other observers that murderers and other criminals could go free if the courts cannot hold their trials during the pandemic.