Maintaining the age-old tradition, with a twist, Judd’s Glass & Mirror is establishing a neighborhood where kids can show up in costume on Halloween.
Judd’s owner, Andy Williamson, and the staff have reserved Memorial Park in Woodland Park for a Halloween party Oct. 31. “We’re trying to keep the spirit of Halloween alive in a safe place for parents to bring their little ones to trick-or-treat,” said Jessica Cloutier, the office manager.
Kids can “trick-or-treat” at tables staffed by Judd’s Glass and other local businesses.
At this event, even the dogs get a treat.
“I want little kids to have that spirit of Halloween, feel like they’re part of the community, getting a little scared and just having a good time,” Cloutier said. “Seeing little kids in costume is the best part of the holiday.”
Judd’s Glass Ghoulish Gala is from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 in Memorial Park. Trick-or-treating is from 4 to 7 p.m. For information, call 719-687-3889.