New owners of Judd’s Glass & Mirror in Woodland Park, Andy and Amber Williamson have taken over a business with an established reputation and a dedicated team of employees.
“Judd’s Glass is an amazing company, and has a great brand in the community,” Andy Williamson said of the 401 N. Rampart Range Road business.
Williamson credits former owners Rod and Susan Conroy for easing the transition. “Following in their footsteps is not only a big task, but it’s something I’m proud to do,” he said. “Rod, a glass expert, built a great team and we’ve been able to retain that team.”
For Williamson, following in the Conroys’ footsteps also means adding technology to enhance customer service and marketing presence in the community.
For instance, the updates include management software to keep track of projects along with a presence on social media and the company website, juddsglass.com. As well, his employees can take advantage of continuing-educational opportunities. “Each of these employees is just the right person for the right position,” he said.
For employees who have artistic skills, Judd’s will add specialties such as designing glass as a form of art, Williamson said.
A three-pronged business, Judd’s specializes in auto glass, energy-efficient windows and custom shower doors, with a variety of options including etched glass. “We’re not construction workers, we’re craftsmen, finishers,” he said.
In a time when employees are hitting the road around the nation, Williamson is focused on fostering an attractive company culture. “As big a desire I have to succeed unless I have the right culture none of it comes to fruition unless I have the right team,” he said. “The team members we have are experienced and they’ve got to feel good about being here. This is how Judd’s Glass will continue to grow.”
