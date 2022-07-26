WOODLAND PARK • In celebration of its 23rd anniversary, the Jr. Woodland Players perform a musical version of a story made famous by Charles Dickens. With the production of “Oliver,” the director, Marci Nickelsburg, showcases a range of acting, choreography and musical talent among the players.
While the Dickens’ story is turbulent and dramatic, the players combine sorrow, intrigue and joy in their performances. to be held the last weekend in July.
“The play starts in an orphanage, and then Oliver gets sold to a funeral parlor,” said Kelly Kezeor, a member of the Jr. Woodland Players board of directors.
At the parlor, the boy is tasked with marching behind children’s coffins. But Oliver runs away, meets the Artful Dodger and becomes part of a children’s gang. “They become pickpockets,” she said.
The drama intensifies when Oliver meets Fagan, leader of the gang and the play’s villain. “It’s the story of Oliver and his adaptation to living without a parent and how he relates to the gang,” Kezeor said.
In addition to direction by Nickelsburg, the play’s choreographers are Houston Gordon and Lauren Grainer, who is also the stage manager. Aimee Kahl and Micaela Davidson are the acting coaches, while Cherisse Bennett and Cheryl Conklin are the music directors.
The production honors Jr. Woodland Players founders Linda Murray and Teri McClintock, who provided the opportunity for kids from third grade through high school to experience all the roles of a theatrical production.
“Some of the players want to do theatre professionally,” Nickelsburg said. “The camps are fostering the performing art by teaching them the basic techniques.”
“Oliver” is at 7 p.m. July 29 and 30, and 1 p.m. July 31. All performances in Woodland Park High School’s Dickson Auditorium, 155 Panther Way (80863). Tickets are $8 for children under 8, and $12 for people 9 and up, and are available at the door or onlin at jrwoodlandplayers.com.