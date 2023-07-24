A journey of discovery of life’s options and the perils attached to life as a teenager, the Jr. Woodland Players presents “The Little Mermaid” this week at the Dickson Auditorium.

Directed by Marci Nickelsburg, the play follows the Disney story of teenage struggles, infatuation and some treachery.

The plot thickens with the mermaid’s wish to be on land after she catches a view of a handsome prince.

In an act of defiance of her father’s orders, the mermaid rises from the bottom of the sea to the tip of the ocean where she meets Ursula, a sea witch.

“Ursula can cast spells and grants legs to the mermaid at the cost of her voice,” Nickelsburg said. “She steals her voice back by killing the witch.”

A peek at the production during rehearsal reveals a colorful set and actors dressed in elegant mermaid-like and princely costumes. Of the 51 members of the cast, more than half learned to tap dance.

“Just watching them grow as performers has been incredible to watch, as director and teacher,” said Nickelsburg, the school’s theater director\forensic-debate coach “It’s overwhelming how exciting it is for me.”

Five Woodland Park High School students formed the technician crew.

“They literally spent 16-hour days with me for the last three weeks building this set,” Nickelsburg said. “We have a team of parents who have spent hours creating costumes.”

The production concludes the 24th year for the Jr. Woodland Players, a nonprofit organization.

“The Jr. Woodland Players is a nurturing program,” said Kelly Kezeor, a member of the board. “The young students will carry these talents with them from the third grade all the way through high school.”

Along with the opportunity to be creative, the theater company offers auxiliary benefits.

“The skills they are learning are not just about theater but about life, interaction with others, communication and working with different age groups,” Nickelsburg said. “It’ a good match of community.”

The performers range in age from third grade to high school, in addition to two graduating seniors, Aiden Wegmann-Hoel and Mia Nickelsburg. Abby Kezeor plays Ariel, the mermaid, and Gray St. Charles-Kahl plays the prince.

The Little Mermaid is at 7 p.m. July 28 and 29 and at 1 p.m. July 30 at the Dickson Auditorium at Woodland Park High School. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 8 and under and adults 65 and up. Tickets are available at the door or online at jrwoodlandplayers.com.