After 31 years, Ken and Julie Matthews have sold The Insurance Center to Joy Pickett of Chattanooga, Tenn. The purchase signals an expansion of the Alliance Shield Insurance Group in Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Alabama and Georgia.
The western expansion is part of Pickett’s five-year plan to reach national markets.
Founded by the late Cal Elder, The Insurance Center is distinguished by its location in the two-story log cabin at the east entrance of Woodland Park. Ken Matthews, who won several Parade of Homes awards over the years, built the cabin in 1985.
Nudged by several inquiries to buy the center, they accepted the offer from Pickett.
“We wanted a small agency like Cal started, and we think Joy will do the same,” Ken Matthews said. “It was a big step for Julie, after working here for 31 years every day. Retirement is a big step for anybody.”
The Matthews expressed confidence in the new owner. “The agency has a bright future with the dedicated and talented agents and with the new owner,” Julie Matthews said. “And with Alliance Shield’s additional resources, the center will be better equipped to provide high-quality products and continue our strong tradition of high-quality service.”
Yet, bidding farewell comes with sadness, too. “It’s been an honor to be our clients’ agent,” she said. “Our commitment to the community will remain the same; it’s important.”
In just a short time, Pickett is expanding the options to include health as well as life insurance, in addition to auto and commercial as well as workmen’s compensation.
“I love insurance, but it’s a hard thing to sell,” Pickett said. “But I enjoy helping people to insure things they have worked hard to build, their car, their home, health and life, their business —that’s everybody who has that need.”
Along with additions to the Woodland Park office, Pickett’s Alliance Shield is licensed in Washington, Oregon, South Dakota and Texas. “Everything’s virtual nowadays,” she said. “My skill is creating jobs.”
For Pickett’s employees in Woodland Park, the transition has been smooth. “The biggest thing I’ve noticed in the commercial department is that Joy has propelled the agency to a position where there are more carriers,” said Jamie McCarthy, commercial lines manager. “Joy wants to make sure that every client has the knowledge about and the coverage they need.”
For operations manager and agent Taylr Robinson, focusing on customer service is key to maintaining the client base. “Insurance isn’t something people want to deal with,” he said. “With Joy, we have done a complete overhaul of our management system, technology, everything. So everything we did under Julie that she had set in place over 31 years, we took it and made it better.”
In addition to technology upgrades, Pickett answers calls after-hours and has focused on being part of the community, he added.
Agent Michael McCulloch, too, is staying. “This is a great place to work, great atmosphere, great people, before and after the acquisition,” he said. “We have great clientele and Joy has brought in more protocols and more carriers so we have more to offer.”
The admiration is mutual. “They are amazing — that’s one of the reasons I bought the business — they are knowledgeable and experienced. This team is stellar,” Pickett said, now a resident of Woodland Park. “And what a great place to live; it’s beautiful and the people have been receptive and welcoming to me.”