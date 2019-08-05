Just in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, a veteran of the National Park Service has been named the new superintendent.
After 25 years of service at Rocky Mountain National Park, most recently as director of the Research Learning Center, Therese Johnson is taking on the top role at the park in Florissant.
Experienced in nearly all aspects of the park service, Johnson began her career in 1983 in the central planning office at the NPS Denver Service Center. Part of a team that influenced the sale of mining claims in Denali National Park in Alaska to the National Park Service, Johnson moved on to manage resources in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.
At Bryce, Johnson oversaw programs that studied the park’s wildlife, vegetation, water quality and endangered species.
At RMNP, Johnson managed wildlife/vegetation programs. In addition, she worked with scientists representing universities as well as the United States Geological Survey to study the increase in the elk population.
“There were too many elk; they were having a huge impact on the habitat which was impacting on other species,” she said. “We collected the data, went through a planning process and wrote an environmental impact statement on an elk-and-vegetation management plan in 2008. That was an amazing opportunity to really dig into one issue from research through implementing the plan.”
Johnson earned undergraduate and master’s degrees from Colorado State University in wildlife biology and ecology. For the master’s degree, she studied the habitat of Bighorn sheep in Colorado.
“I was looking at Bighorn sheep transplants in Colorado, the ones that had failed and the ones that succeeded and the difference in the habitat,” she said.
As superintendent of the Monument, Johnson oversees a $1 million annual budget and a staff of 10, in addition to four seasonal employees, interns and volunteers, including Friends of the Florissant Fossil Beds.
For Johnson, there’s another bonus to being the superintendent. After the U.S. Congress passed legislation allowing the increase in the park’s 6,000-acre boundaries, Johnson and her staff are in the process of accepting a land donation of 280 acres to the west of the park. The donor wishes to remain anonymous.
SIDE BAR
The 50th anniversary celebration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Monument. The speakers include Victor Yannacone, the environmental lawyer who helped establish the national park in Florissant in addition to an audio presentation by Estella Leopold, paleobotanist, who also played a role in the park. Leopold wrote “Saved in Time: The Fight to Establish Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Colorado,” with Herb Meyer, Ph.D., the park’s paleontologist, who will also speak during the celebration. Both events are free as well as fee-free.