Cool under pressure and efficient at operations when emergencies strike, Jessica Flohrs was recently appointed to serve on the board of the El Paso-Teller 911 Authority.

Former dispatch supervisor for the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and current deputy under Jay Teague in the Office of Emergency Management, Flohrs has 20 years of emergency experience.

As a new board member, Flohrs replaces Diann Pritchard, dispatch supervisor for the Cripple Creek Police Department, who served two three-year terms.

Working chiefly behind the scenes, the nine-member board represents municipalities within the two counties.

“The board has the financial responsibility to ensure that all aspects of 911 calls have viable state-of-the-art equipment, computers, software and hardware,” Flohrs said.

The goal of the 911 authority is to ensure that communication among dispatch offices in the area speak to one another effectively and fast.

“Our radios have 60 different channels that we use to talk to law enforcement,” Flohrs said. “We monitor Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, fire and EMS, in addition to Fremont, Douglas and El Paso counties.”

The technology eases the burden of communicating during emergencies such as the High Park Fire near Cripple Creek last year.

“We’ve come a long way where we monitor and help each other more responsibly,” Flohrs said. “That’s what I love about this.”

The authority is funded by fees charged to users of cellphone and landlines.

In comments about her successor, Pritchard noted Flohrs’ experience.

“It is beneficial when a member has first-hand knowledge and the experience of managing emergencies,” Pritchard said. “Jessica will be an asset to the 911 authority board.”