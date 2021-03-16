The Jerusalema Dance Challenge has made its way to Woodland Park. A global sensation, the challenge involves a few basic steps in a three-minute dance set to the same music for all.
“It’s time to have some fun!” said Doloretta Barber, who hopes to have the whole town dancing.
Barber, who was born and raised in Ireland and retains a charming Irish brogue, discovered the challenge through a video in which the Swedish police challenging the Irish police.
The video gave her an idea.
Woodland Park could move its collective feet to the same tune for the purpose of raising funds for the Colorado Phoenix Project.
A nonprofit organization founded by Thom Seehafer, who owns Kenpo Karate of Woodland Park, the project is focused on preventing youth suicide by helping young people deal with the effects of bullying, stress, anger and depression.
He is dedicated to changing lives by building strength — mental, physical and emotional. “Suicides increased by 50% in Teller County in 2020. Now that is scary,” said Barber, a vocal advocate and fundraising partner in the project.
According to a recent report by Teller County Coroner Kayla Daugherty, 16 people died by suicide in 2020 in the county. “Since the lockdown, kids can’t socialize, can’t go to school, it’s all of those things,” Barber said. “For many, it’s loss of income.”
Seehafer’s plans over the last several years included opening a separate space next door to his karate studio to provide more services for youth, which is still his goal.
“We had to stop fundraising because of COVID,” Barber said.
The challenge is not only a fundraiser for the project but a way to re-enter life with an energetic boost. “People need something to cheer them up,” Barber said.
Information about the dance challenge, including a tutorial and the music, is available on at the Facebook page: WP Jerusalema Dance Challenge. Participants are encouraged to enter the dance challenge with teams of four to six and submit a video of the three-minute dance. The entry fee is $30, which goes entirely to the Colorado Phoenix Project.
The application forms are on the Facebook page, under “files,” and are due April 8. The video of the dance is due June 1. The top three teams will perform at the city’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July at Memorial Park.
For more information, call Seehafer at the karate studio at 719-930-6365 or Kellie Case at Keller Williams at 719-686-9100.